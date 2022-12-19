Ex-Rep. Joe Kennedy III named envoy to Northern Ireland

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Kennedy’s appointment as economic affairs envoy to Northern Ireland. Kennedy “will be instrumental to ensuring deeper U.S. support for economic growth in Northern Ireland to benefit everyone,” Blinken tweeted.

Kennedy, 42, is a former congressman who lost a 2020 Democratic primary race against Massachusetts’s incumbent Sen. Ed Markey. Kennedy is the grandson of Robert Kennedy, who served as U.S. attorney general and senator and was the brother of President John F. Kennedy.