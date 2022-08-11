ajc logo
X

Ex-police officer gets 7-plus years in prison in Jan. 6 case

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a fellow officer was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, to more than seven years in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a fellow officer was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, to more than seven years in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

National & World News
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
An off-duty Virginia police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a fellow officer has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — An off-duty Virginia police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a fellow officer was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.

Former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson didn't speak in court before U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper sentenced him to seven years and three months in prison. Cooper also sentenced Robertson to three years of supervised release after his prison term.

Federal prosecutors had recommended an eight-year prison sentence for Robertson. The sentence he got equals that of Guy Reffitt, a Texas man who attacked the Capitol while armed with a holstered handgun.

Robertson gets credit for the 13 months he has already been jailed.

In April, a jury convicted Robertson of attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Jurors found him guilty of all six counts in his indictment, including charges that he interfered with police officers at the Capitol and that he entered a restricted area with a dangerous weapon, a large wooden stick.

Robertson traveled to Washington on the morning of Jan. 6 with another off-duty Rocky Mount police officer, Jacob Fracker, and a third man, a neighbor who wasn't charged in the case.

Fracker was scheduled to be tried alongside Robertson before he pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in March and agreed to cooperate with federal authorities. Cooper is scheduled to sentence Fracker next Tuesday.

Prosecutors have asked Cooper to spare Fracker from a prison term and sentence him to six months of probation along with a period of home detention or "community confinement." They said Fracker's "fulsome" cooperation and trial testimony was crucial in securing convictions against Robertson.

Editors' Picks
Following ACLU complaint, Fulton to host voting on college campuses1h ago
Trump hires attorney Findling to represent him in grand jury probe
7h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker answers domestic violence ad with mental health message
8h ago
Biden administration officially suspends Kemp’s plan to block ACA site
Biden administration officially suspends Kemp’s plan to block ACA site
Prison smuggling case links GED instructor to gang activity
10h ago
The Latest
Trump hires prominent Atlanta attorney for election probe
3m ago
Armed man tries to breach FBI office, is injured in standoff
10m ago
Big climate bill; Spending green bucks to boost green energy
16m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running the bases on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. At right is Braves third base coach Ron Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
16h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
10h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top