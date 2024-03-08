Nation & World News

Ex-police officer convicted in sexual assault is the first to face tougher new penalty, DOJ says

The Justice Department says a former Oklahoma police officer convicted in the sexual assault of a woman during a traffic stop will become the first to face a heftier penalty under the 2022 reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act
FILE - Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, head of the Department of Justice's civil rights division, speaks during a press conference in Memphis, Tenn., on Sept. 12, 2023. The Justice Department says Jeffrey Scott Smith Jr., a former Oklahoma police officer convicted in the sexual assault of a woman during a traffic stop, will become the first to face a heftier penalty under the 2022 reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. Clarke said, "Sexual assaults perpetrated by police officers are heinous crimes and a disgraceful breach of the public trust in law enforcement" Clarke said. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, head of the Department of Justice's civil rights division, speaks during a press conference in Memphis, Tenn., on Sept. 12, 2023. The Justice Department says Jeffrey Scott Smith Jr., a former Oklahoma police officer convicted in the sexual assault of a woman during a traffic stop, will become the first to face a heftier penalty under the 2022 reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. Clarke said, "Sexual assaults perpetrated by police officers are heinous crimes and a disgraceful breach of the public trust in law enforcement" Clarke said. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
1 hour ago

A former Oklahoma police officer convicted in the sexual assault of a woman during a traffic stop will become the first to face a heftier penalty under the 2022 reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, the Justice Department said.

Jeffrey Scott Smith Jr., 35, is facing up to 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty this week of a civil rights violation involving sexual assault, top Justice officials said.

Prosecutors said Smith was on his first solo shift as a police officer in the small Oklahoma town of Savanna when he pulled over the woman and her then-boyfriend in November 2022. He issued the man a speeding ticket, but then began asking personal questions and turned off his body camera, prosecutors said. He put the woman in his patrol car after discovering a promotional marijuana cigarette from the gentleman’s club where she worked. He sexually assaulted her in his patrol car after deactivating the dashboard camera, prosecutors said.

Defense attorney John Cannon said Smith respects the jury's verdict but maintains his innocence.

The case sends an "unequivocal warning" that people who abuse authority through sexual assault will be held accountable, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said.

“This may be the first time we have used the new enhanced penalties for civil rights violations involving sexual assault, but it will not be the last,” she said.

The previous maximum penalty for the civil rights count was 10 years. Smith also faces up to 20 years on two obstruction of justice counts linked to turning off the cameras.

"Sexual assaults perpetrated by police officers are heinous crimes and a disgraceful breach of the public trust in law enforcement," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. She applauded the woman for coming forward to report the abuse and to testify at trial.

Smith's exact sentence will be determined by a judge at a future hearing.

FILE - Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks during a news conference, Jan. 5, 2024, in Washington. The Justice Department says Jeffrey Scott Smith Jr., a former Oklahoma police officer convicted in the sexual assault of a woman during a traffic stop, will become the first to face a heftier penalty under the 2022 reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. Monaco said the case sends an "unequivocal warning" that people who abuse authority through sexual assault will be held accountable. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

BREAKING
Fulton DA Fani Willis faces challenge in 2024 reelection bid4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man shot amid argument near Five Points MARTA station
18m ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
At State of the Union, Republicans focus on Laken Riley’s killing
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
5h ago

Credit: AJC staff

An Atlantan helped millions get online. Got rich. And died in obscurity
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

Killing of Laken Riley is now front and center of US immigration debate and 2024...
7m ago
More cremated remains withheld from families found at funeral home owner's house...
8m ago
Kamilla Cardoso leads No. 1 South Carolina to 79-68 victory over Texas A&M in SEC...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
5h ago
Georgia hospitals find some workarounds after billing systems cyberattack
23h ago
Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue