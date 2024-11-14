Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Ex-Phoenix Suns employee files racial discrimination, retaliation lawsuit against the team

A former Phoenix Suns employee is suing the team, alleging racial discrimination and unlawful retaliation that led to her termination
FILE - The Phoenix Suns logo is seen on June 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Phoenix Suns logo is seen on June 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Phoenix Suns employee is suing the team, alleging racial discrimination and unlawful retaliation that led to her termination, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Arizona.

Andrea Trischan, the team's former manager of diversity, equity and inclusion, said in the lawsuit filed Wednesday that “potential financial misconduct” and sexual misconduct also took place by team employees. Trischan worked for the Suns for about 10 months from September 2022 until July 2023.

“Andrea’s case is built on substantial evidence that establishes a clear and undeniable pattern of discrimination within the Suns organization,” Trischan's lawyer Sheree Wright wrote in a statement.

ESPN and The Arizona Republic first reported on the lawsuit.

Trischan was hired in 2022 after former owner Robert Sarver was suspended and fined $10 million for "workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies." Sarver eventually sold the team to Mat Ishbia, who paid roughly $4 billion for the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury.

After being fired in 2023, Trischan filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office’s civil rights division. That was dismissed on Nov. 5, according to ESPN and the Arizona Republic.

“Ms. Trischan’s case was dismissed by the Arizona Attorney General’s office earlier this week,” Suns and Mercury Senior Vice President of Communications Stacey Mitch wrote in a statement. “Her claims have been without merit from day one, and now this lawsuit, in which she is seeking $60M, is based on the same claims that were just dismissed. We are fully confident the courts will agree her story is completely fabricated.”

Wright wrote that Trischan wants to prove her case in court “rather than relying on a government entity constrained by limited resources and an overwhelming caseload.”

“Andrea remains unwavering in her pursuit of justice and is prepared to share her story and evidence with a jury,” Wright added.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Florida basketball coach Todd Golden faces Title IX investigation for sexual harassment...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Florida basketball coach Todd Golden acknowledges school investigation and considers...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

USC football placed on 1 year of probation, fined $50,000 by NCAA for violating coaching...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Utah AD Mark Harlan blasts the Big 12 officiating crew after BYU rallies to beat the Utes
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Masses flee homes in Haiti as gangs ratchet up violence amid political turmoil6m ago
Justice Department says jail conditions in Georgia's Fulton County violate detainee...9m ago
Former Marine misused a combat technique in fatal chokehold of NYC subway rider, trainer...10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens