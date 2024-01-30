Ex-Peruvian intelligence chief pleads guilty to charges in 1992 massacre of six farmers

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The controversial intelligence chief of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori on Monday pleaded guilty to charges in the 1992 massacre of six farmers who were accused of being members of a rebel group, taken from their homes by soldiers and executed in the town of Pativilca.

Vladimiro Montesinos, 78, pleaded guilty to charges of homicide, murder and forced disappearance, for which prosecutors are seeking a 25-year-sentence. The former spy chief’s defense is hoping that the sentence will be reduced due to Montesinos' willingness to cooperate with Peruvian courts.

Montesinos has been in prison since 2001, charged with numerous counts of corruption schemes and human rights violations. A former army officer and lawyer who defended drug traffickers in the 1980s, he became the head of Peru’s intelligence services during the Fujimori administration in the 1990s.