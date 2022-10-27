Ex-officer convicted in fatal shooting out of Nashville jail

At the 2021 plea hearing, Vickie Hambrick sobbed, screamed, cursed and knocked over a courtroom lectern in an scene that briefly delayed the hearing before the judge accepted the plea agreement.

An attorney for Hambrick's family did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Nashville's Metro Council has approved a $2.25 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit by Hambrick's family.

Delke’s attorneys have argued the officer followed his training and Tennessee law in response to “an armed suspect who ignored repeated orders to drop his gun.” Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk has countered that Delke had other alternatives, adding that the officer could have stopped, sought cover and called for help.

The shooting caused enough backlash that Nashville voters have since installed a community oversight board for the city's police department.