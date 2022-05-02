Ex-officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced first- and third-degree murder charges against former Officer Edsaul Mendoza in the shooting of Thomas “T.J.” Siderio on March 1 after police allege the youth fired a shot at an unmarked police car, injuring one of four plainclothes officers inside.

Mendoza was also charged with voluntary manslaughter and other charges, according to a grand jury presentment unsealed Monday. He had been suspended from his job March 8 with intent to fire.