ajc logo
X

Ex-NYC Mayor de Blasio heads to Harvard as teaching fellow

National & World News
By KAREN MATTHEWS, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is headed to Harvard this fall as a teaching fellow at the both the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School and the Harvard T

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is headed to Harvard this fall as a teaching fellow at the university's schools of government and public health.

De Blasio, a Democrat who served as mayor from from 2014 to 2021, will take part in “a variety of discussions, events, and programming” at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School and will teach classes on leadership and public service at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the schools said in separate announcements Wednesday.

Kim Janey, the former acting mayor of Boston, will also serve as a fellow at the public health school.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mayor de Blasio and Mayor Janey to campus as Menschel Senior Leadership Fellows," Dean Michelle A. Williams said.

Williams said both officials grappled with public health crises including COVID-19, homelessness and the opioid epidemic.

“Their insights and their mentorship will be tremendously helpful to students who aspire to public office, as well as to those who are looking to lead in other sectors,” she said.

At the Institute of Politics, de Blasio will be joined by other fellows including former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

Setti Warren, interim director of the institute, said de Blasio’s "decades of experience in local government, federal agencies, national campaigns, and running the largest city in the country will provide invaluable insight to our students and the Harvard community.”

De Blasio, who grew up in Massachusetts and is a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan, was prevented by term limits from seeking a third four-year term as mayor.

After an unsuccessful campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, de Blasio flirted this year with running for governor of New York and later mounted a brief run for a congressional district that includes his Brooklyn home. Former federal prosecutor and Trump impeachment counsel Daniel Goldman secured the Democratic nomination for that seat in a primary Tuesday.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Georgia Republicans, attacked by Donald Trump, open to endorsing him anyway3h ago
OPINION: U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux is still a Democrat, but...
18h ago
Sandra Deal, Georgia’s former first lady, dies at 80
16h ago
Confidential election files copied by Atlanta tech firm
2h ago
Confidential election files copied by Atlanta tech firm
2h ago
Braves’ Austin Riley excited to interact with veterans at coming event
17h ago
The Latest
Judge blocks enforcement of Biden abortion guidance in Texas
6m ago
'Large-scale' fighting shatters lull in Ethiopia's Tigray
7m ago
Top PGA Tour players to commit to 20-event big money slate
9m ago
Featured
The start of the Dragon Con Parade heads up Peachtree Street on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Atlanta. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

How the Dragon Con parade comes together
20h ago
Suspect in Midtown shootings denied bond during 1st court appearance
22h ago
What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top