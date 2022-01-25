Ex-NSO chairman says departure unrelated to company turmoil

NSO says it sells Pegasus only to governments for the purpose of fighting crime and terrorism. All sales require approval from Israel’s Defense Ministry. While it says it has safeguards in place to prevent abuse, NSO says it has no control over how a client uses the product and no access to the data they collect. It says it has terminated several contracts due to inappropriate use of Pegasus.

In recent days, the Israeli business daily Calcalist has published a series of reports alleging that Israeli police used Pegasus without proper approvals to keep tabs on Israeli targets, including political protesters. Police have denied abusing the product, but last week, Israel's attorney general opened an investigation into the matter.

On Tuesday, Calcalist reported that Levy had left NSO “amidst ongoing turmoil.”

In the AP interview, Levy said he was appointed by the company’s former owners, Novalpina Capital, in 2020. When Berkeley Research Group, a U.S. investment firm, took control of NSO last summer, he said he submitted his resignation. He said he gradually wound down his involvement over several months, completing his term at the end of the year.

“I did what you are expected to do” when a new fund takes over management of a company, he said. He said he told them, “I’m not your guy. You may want to bring on your own guy. That’s the common practice.”