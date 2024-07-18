Ex-North Korean diplomat appointed a vice minister in South Korea, the highest post for any defector

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president on Thursday appointed a former North Korean diplomat as a vice minister, the highest-level government job for any of the thousands of North Koreans who have resettled in South Korea.

Tae Yongho was a minister of the North Korean Embassy in London when he defected to South Korea in 2016. Tae is the highest-ranking North Korean who has resettled in South Korea in recent years. He has said he did so because he didn't want his children to live "miserable" lives in North Korea and he fell into "despair" over leader Kim Jong Un's executions of officials and nuclear ambitions.

North Korea called him “human scum” and accused him of embezzling government money and committing other crimes.