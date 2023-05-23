X

Ex-New Mexico State basketball player not facing charges in fatal shooting

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
55 minutes ago
Authorities say former New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake will not face charges in a fatal shooting on a rival college’s campus last year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Former New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake will not face charges in a fatal shooting on a rival college’s campus last year, according to authorities.

The Bernalillo District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday evening that “the decision to not charge Mike Peake was made by the prior administration based on all the facts and evidence presented to them. Nothing has changed, so we’re honoring that decision.”

Peake was placed on indefinite suspension shortly after the Nov. 19 shooting death of Brandon Travis, a 19-year-old University of New Mexico student.

Peake, 21, told authorities that he was lured to UNM’s Albuquerque campus by a female student hours before the Aggies were to play the rival Lobos.

Authorities said Travis and two other men then assaulted Peake with a baseball bat in a dormitory parking lot as part of a revenge plot stemming from a fight last October in Las Cruces.

Video surveillance footage showed an exchange of gunfire between Travis and Peake. Authorities said Travis was shot multiple times and died at the scene while Peake suffered a leg wound and survived.

Peake, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, entered the NCAA transfer portal in December but has yet to join another college team.

In February, New Mexico State indefinitely suspended its men’s basketball program in a move that university officials said was unrelated to the fatal shooting.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

North Georgia Conference of UMC calls for special session2h ago

Ex-APD officer wore his old uniform to help rob a rapper. Now he’s headed to prison
51m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

UPDATE: 1K displaced, roads closed after partial collapse of crane in Midtown
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The airport security hustle: Standard vs PreCheck vs Clear
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The airport security hustle: Standard vs PreCheck vs Clear
5h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: 1 in custody after burglary prompts SWAT situation in Cobb, cops say
27m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Aid agency chief: Taliban say guidelines on female NGO staff resuming work close to...
6m ago
Pedro Almodóvar rides into the Western in a Cannes short about gay cowboys
12m ago
White House unveils new efforts to guide federal research of AI
13m ago
Featured

Credit: custom

Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top