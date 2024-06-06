Breaking: Man arrested in deadly shooting at Buckhead nightclub
Ex-NASCAR driver Tighe Scott and 3 other Pennsylvania men face charges stemming from Capitol riot

Retired NASCAR driver Tighe Scott, his adult son and two other Pennsylvania men are facing felony charges stemming from confrontations with police during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Retired NASCAR driver Tighe Scott, his adult son and two other Pennsylvania men are facing felony charges stemming from confrontations with police during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Retired NASCAR driver Tighe Scott, his adult son and two other Pennsylvania men are facing felony charges stemming from confrontations with police during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Scott, 75, of Pen Argyl, and three Saylorsburg residents — Jarret Scott, 48; Scott Slater Sr., 56, and his son Scott Alex Slater Jr., 26 — were arrested Wednesday by the FBI. Court records did not list attorneys for any of the men, and prosecutors did not respond Thursday to a question about whether any of the men had retained attorneys.

Tipsters helped identify the men after authorities posted photos and videos of the riot online, including one who recognized Tighe Scott from his racing days.

The four men entered the restricted grounds of the Capitol during the insurrection and physically engaged with police attempting to hold the line of protesters, according to the release. During this time, Tighe Scott struck police riot shields and attempted to rip one out of an officer’s hands while the two Slaters — both holding golf clubs — pushed and resisted against police shields, authorities said.

When an officer pushed Tighe Scott off of him, Scott stumbled backward into his son, who then began screaming profanities at officers, according to the release. Meanwhile, Scott Slater Jr. threw a flagpole and an “Area Closed” sign at officers, investigators said.

Tighe Scott and Jarret Scott were both charged with two felonies — obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers — and five misdemeanor counts.

Scott Slater Jr. faces three felony counts — obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon. His father faces a felony charge of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, and both Slaters face several misdemeanor counts.

Tighe Scott competed in dirt racing events before moving into the NASCAR Winston Cup Series in the late ’70s and early ’80s. He didn't win any races but made multiple top-10 finishes and raced in the Daytona 500 on several occasions.

