Ex-Michigan State guard Tre Holloman is transferring to NC State

Former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman is on his way to N.C. State.

The Wolfpack shared one of Holloman’s social media posts Sunday that said he had committed to the school and showed him in its gear. Another social post from Holloman announced the move using song lyrics from rapper G Herbo: “When I was the underdog, still I put the bank on me.”

Holloman averaged 9.1 points and 3.7 assists per game last season as a junior for the Spartans. He had developed into a captain under coach Tom Izzo, and was allowed by Izzo to "kiss the floor" on senior night as a show of his commitment to the program.