Ex-leader Poroshenko returns to Ukraine to appear in court

Poroshenko insists that he is innocent. He accuses his successor, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of seeking to discredit him politically to distract from Ukraine’s widespread problems, including economic woes and rising deaths from COVID-19.

The charges are the latest in a string of accusations leveled against Poroshenko since he was defeated by Zelenskyy in 2019. The allegations have generated concerns of undemocratic score-settling in Ukraine and also alarmed Ukraine’s allies. They come as Russia has built up troops along the Ukraine border and the United States has voiced concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be planning an invasion of Ukraine.

Poroshenko was defeated by voters following a corruption scandal and a mixed record on reforms, but he emerged with strong patriotic credentials for his work in rebuilding the Ukrainian army as it fought Russian-backed insurgent fighters in the east.

Zelenskyy says he is waging a fight against oligarchs that is aimed at reducing their influence in Ukraine’s political and economic life.

Poroshenko has been outside of Ukraine for weeks, meeting with leaders in Brussels, Berlin and other European capitals.

His supporters view charges against him as politically motivated. “It is a revenge of the authorities and an attempt by Zelenskyy to eliminate his biggest rival in Ukraine's politics,” Anton Ivashchenko, 42, told The Associated Press at the airport. “Persecution of Poroshenko sows animosity and discord among those who push for ... Ukraine's closer ties with the West.”

Caption Supporters of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko with a poster reading, "Poroshenko, Give fire!" gather waiting for his arrival at Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Poroshenko said he was returning to Ukraine to fight treason charges he viewed as politically motivated because he believed that fighting them is part of his defense of national unity. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption Supporters of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko with a poster reading, "Ukraine needs Poroshenko, not Zelenskyy," gather waiting for his arrival at Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Poroshenko said he was returning to Ukraine to fight treason charges he viewed as politically motivated because he believed that fighting them is part of his defense of national unity. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky