Ex-LA utility head admits taking bribes in billing scandal

The statement from federal prosecutors said he signed the plea agreement last month before prosecutors announced charges against the lawyer, Paul Paradis, whose company received the no-bid contract.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti removed Wright from his job in 2019 after the FBI raided the water and power department and other city offices, months before his expected departure date.

Paradis last week agreed to plead guilty to one count of bribery. He had been hired by the city attorney's office in the billing disaster that left hundreds of thousands of utility customers with excessively high bills.

Prosecutors said Wright instructed Paradis, after he began covertly cooperating with the FBI, to destroy incriminating emails and text messages, the statement from prosecutors said.

At one point, Paradis delivered Wright's wiped cellphone and a “burner” cellphone for him to use in a “clandestine dead-drop maneuver,” the statement said, so they could continue to communicate.

In 2019, Wright urged the water and power department board to award a new $10 million cybersecurity contract to another Paradis company, the statement said.

Wright did not tell board members about his previous arrangement with the attorney or a new agreement where Wright would get a “substantial sign-on bonus” of $600,000 or $1.2 million in addition to an increase in his ownership of the company, the statement said.

Prosecutors in the statement also said Wright also suggested that he begin working secretly for Paradis' company, before he retired from the water and power department, and called Paradis his “ATM.”