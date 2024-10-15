Breaking: Road closures begin as Trump makes campaign visit to metro Atlanta
Nation & World News

Ex-husband of 'Real Housewives' star gets seven years for hiring mobster to assault her boyfriend

The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member Dina Manzo has been sentenced to seven years in prison for hiring a reputed mobster to assault her boyfriend in exchange for the defendant hosting a lavish wedding reception for the attacker
FILE - Dina Manzo attends an event, July 21, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP

FILE - Dina Manzo attends an event, July 21, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Updated 47 minutes ago

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member Dina Manzo was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison for hiring a reputed mobster to assault her boyfriend in exchange for the defendant hosting a lavish wedding reception for the attacker.

Thomas Manzo, 59, of Franklin Lakes, will also have to serve three years of supervised release once he's freed under the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton. A federal jury in June convicted him of conspiracy, falsifying and concealing documents, and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity.

According to federal prosecutors, Manzo hired John Perna, whom they described as a soldier in the Lucchese crime family, to commit the July 2015 attack in which the boyfriend was beaten with a weapon. Perna’s wedding reception was held the following month at a restaurant in Paterson that Thomas Manzo partly owned, prosecutors said.

Perna pleaded guilty in December 2020 to committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity and received a 2½-year sentence. He was freed in August 2023. Dina Manzo’s boyfriend is now her husband.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

Man found guilty of murdering trans woman in her Brookhaven apartment
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atlantic City mayor and his wife plead not guilty to beating their daughter
Placeholder Image

Cobb grand jury indicts suspected ‘grease trap’ burglar who was stuck 8 hours
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Gwinnett teen was 38 weeks pregnant when body was found in woods
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

$55 million plan to give Notre Dame area a green facelift is part of Paris-wide eco plan10m ago
Michigan is paying $13M after shooter drill terrified psychiatric hospital for kids11m ago
4 people die in a migrant boat accident off a Greek island11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta is revamping its aircraft cabins with new seat colors, mood lighting
Georgia Tech-Georgia football game changing venues for 2025 matchup
Mall of Georgia turns 25, plans big celebration