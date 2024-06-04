Nation & World News

Ex-husband of 'Real Housewives' star convicted of hiring mobster to assault her boyfriend

The ex-husband of a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member has been convicted on charges he hired a reputed mobster to assault the woman’s boyfriend in exchange for a free, lavish wedding reception
FILE - Dina Manzo attends an event on July 21, 2014, in New York. Thomas Manzo, the ex-husband of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member, was convicted Tuesday, June 4, 2024, on charges he hired a reputed mobster to assault the woman’s then-boyfriend and now husband in exchange for a free, lavish wedding reception. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP

52 minutes ago

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The ex-husband of a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member was convicted Tuesday on charges he hired a reputed mobster to assault the woman’s boyfriend in exchange for a free, lavish wedding reception.

A federal jury found Thomas Manzo of Franklin Lakes guilty of conspiracy, falsifying and concealing documents, and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives” cast member Dina Manzo faces up to 46 years in prison when he's sentenced Oct. 15.

Federal prosecutors have said Thomas Manzo, 59, hired John Perna — whom they described as a soldier in the Lucchese Crime Family — to commit the July 2015 attack. Perna’s wedding reception was held the following month at a restaurant in Paterson partly owned by Manzo, prosecutors said.

Perna pleaded guilty in December 2020 to committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity and received a 2 1/2-year sentence. He was freed last August. Dina Manzo's boyfriend is now her husband.

