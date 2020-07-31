Ex-Houston officers indicted in wake of deadly drug raid

Prosecutors accused Goines of lying to obtain the warrant to search the couple’s home. Goines claimed a confidential informant had bought heroin at the home. But the informant told investigators no such drug buy ever took place, authorities said. Police found small amounts of marijuana and cocaine in the house, but no heroin.

When officers entered the home using a "no-knock" warrant that didn't require them to announce themselves before entering, they were met with gunfire. Friends of Tuttle and Nicholas say they were not criminals and have suggested that the couple might have thought they were being attacked by intruders.

Five officers, including Goines, were injured in the raid.

An attorney for Goines and the Houston Police Officers’ Union have called the charges against the former officers a political ploy by Ogg and said the ex-officers look forward to their day in court.

Since the raid, prosecutors have been reviewing thousands of cases handled by the narcotics unit.

More than 160 drug convictions tied to Goines have been dismissed by prosecutors, with more likely to follow.

An audit of the narcotics unit found that officers often weren't thorough in their investigations and overpaid informants for the seizure of minuscule amounts of drugs.