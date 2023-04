Ex-head of Michigan marijuana panel pleads guilty to bribery

Johnson's plea agreement states that he must provide investigators with information about “any and all criminal activity of which he is aware” and testify in court or to a grand jury if necessary. That provision isn't limited to his work on the marijuana board.

“We may or may not bring future charges in this case,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten told reporters outside court. “What I can say is that the investigation and prosecution of public corruption is a priority for our office. We will follow it wherever we find it.”

Prosecutors agreed not to bring charges against Johnson's wife, Janice. Dalaly said Rick Johnson told him to hire her to work on license applications.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abolished the medical marijuana board a few months after taking office in 2019 and put oversight inside a state agency.

Michigan voters legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2008. Voters approved the recreational use of marijuana in 2018.

White reported from Detroit.