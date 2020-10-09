Ex-Guantanamo commander sentenced for lying in man's death

Defense attorneys argued that Nettleton couldn't be found guilty of any of the charges merely for violating provisions of the Uniform Code of Military Justice or for violating any Navy regulations.

An autopsy found that Tur, 42, died from drowning but that his ribs had been fractured before he went into the water, and he had a cut to his head. Authorities said the investigation also turned up Tur's blood inside the entryway of Nettleton's residence on the base and on a paper towel in the backyard.

Tur came to Guantanamo in May 2011 with his wife, Lara, and two children and worked as the loss prevention safety manager at the Navy Exchange, the main shopping complex on the base.

On the night of his disappearance, Tur confronted the commander and Tur's wife in front of witnesses at a party at the on-base nightclub. Each man had "consumed several alcoholic drinks," according to the indictment.

Later that night, Tur went to Nettleton's residence, where the two men fought. Nettleton's daughter heard the commotion and came down to see her father on the ground and Tur standing over him shortly before he left the area and wasn't seen again, according to documents.

Around that time, a friend of Tur's reported getting a call from Tur, who said he was at Nettleton's house and had “just knocked the skipper out,” the documents said.

After Tur went missing, Nettleton failed to tell people leading the search for him that he was last seen at Nettleton's house when they fought, and the commander instead led them to believe he was last seen at the nightclub, according to prosecutors.