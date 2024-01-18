Ex-governor candidate completes jail term for possession of images of child sexual abuse

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A wealthy attorney who nearly became Maine's governor was released from jail Thursday after completing his sentence for possessing thousands of images of child sexual abuse, officials said.

Eliot Cutler, 77, was sentenced last year to nine months in jail under a plea agreement but was released about a month-and-a-half early for good behavior, Hancock County Jail Administrator Timothy Richardson said.

The criminal case marked a dramatic fall for a man who had served as an aide to Sen. Edmund Muskie and was the top energy and environmental adviser to President Jimmy Carter before launching a powerful environmental law firm in Washington.