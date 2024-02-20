Ex-gang leader charged in Tupac Shakur killing due in court in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with murder in the 1996 killing of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, is due back in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors and defense attorney Carl Arnold are expected to provide an update on the case following Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny's ruling last month that Davis could be freed to house arrest on $750,000 bail ahead of his trial currently scheduled to start June 3.

But Kierny said Davis first must demonstrate during what is known as a “source hearing” that his bail money was legally obtained before he can be released from custody. Kierny on Tuesday could schedule the hearing if she is notified that Davis can afford to post bail.