Ex-gang leader accused of killing Tupac Shakur won't be released on bond, judge rules

Kierny said one of the letters was signed with a name that does not have any ties to the company.

Davis has sought to be released since shortly after his September 2023 arrest, which made him the only person ever to be charged with a crime in a killing that for nearly three decades has drawn intense interest and speculation.

Prosecutors allege that the gunfire that killed Shakur in Las Vegas stemmed from competition between East Coast members of a Bloods gang sect and West Coast groups of a Crips sect, including Davis, for dominance in a genre known at the time as "gangsta rap."

Kierny previously rejected Davis’ bid to have music executive Cash “Wack 100” Jones put up $112,500 to obtain Davis’ $750,000 bail bond, saying she was not convinced that Davis and Jones weren’t planning to profit. She also said she couldn’t determine if Jones wasn’t serving as a “middleman” on behalf of another unnamed person.

Nevada has a law, sometimes called a “slayer statute,” that prohibits convicted killers from profiting from their crimes.

Jones, who has managed artists including Johnathan "Blueface" Porter and Jayceon "The Game" Taylor, testified in June that he wanted to put up money for Davis because Davis was fighting cancer and had "always been a monumental person in our community ... especially the urban community."

Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Also Tuesday, Kierny pushed back the start of Davis' trial from Nov. 4 to March 17.

He and prosecutors say he's the only person still alive who was in a car from which shots were fired into another car nearly 28 years ago, killing Shakur and wounding rap music mogul Marion "Suge" Knight.