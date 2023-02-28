BreakingNews
Suspect indicted in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ex-FTX executive is 3rd to plead guilty in cooperation deal

National & World News
By LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A former FTX executive is pleading guilty to conspiracy and wire fraud charges as part of a deal to cooperate with federal prosecutors building their case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

NEW YORK (AP) — A former FTX executive pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy and wire fraud charges as part of a deal to cooperate with federal prosecutors building their case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in what authorities have dubbed one of the biggest frauds in history.

The plea by Nishad Singh, formerly the cryptocurrency company's engineering director, raises to three the number of people who prosecutors say have pleaded guilty in connection with the case.

The charges against Singh, 27, carry potential penalties of up to 75 years in prison if he fails to fully cooperate, including by testifying at any trials.

Singh's plea “underscores once again that the crimes at FTX were vast in scope and consequence,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

“They rocked our financial markets with a multibillion-dollar fraud. And they corrupted our politics with tens of millions of dollars in illegal straw campaign contributions,” he said. "These crimes demand swift and certain justice and that is exactly what we are seeking in the Southern District of New York.”

Last week, prosecutors filed new fraud charges against Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty in the case. The fresh charges raised the number of years Bankman-Fried could face in prison to 155 years from 115 and described in detail a fraud that the government alleges occurred from 2019 until last November.

Bankman-Fried is awaiting trial while living with his parents in Palo Alto, California, after signing a $250 million personal recognizance bond.

He is accused of stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer deposits to support the company he founded, a global cryptocurrency exchange affiliated with the cryptocurrency trading hedge fund Alameda Research.

He also was charged with illegally funding speculative venture investments and misdirecting customer deposits to make charitable donations, along with spending tens of millions of dollars on illegal campaign donations to Democrats and Republicans in an attempt to buy influence over cryptocurrency regulation in Washington.

On the same December day Bankman-Fried was extradited from the Bahamas to face charges in New York City, prosecutors announced that two of his associates had pleaded guilty and forged their own deals to cooperate with prosecutors. Carolyn Ellison, Alameda Research's former chief executive; and Gary Wang, an FTX cofounder, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud.

Editors' Picks

Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPER

Former Atlanta United star Josef Martinez’s Sandy Springs home on sale for $2.1 million5h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Bernice King, Ashley Bell lead Black ATL investors’ purchase of Utah bank
2h ago

Atlanta homeowners win $12 million in federal lawsuit over Beltline
9h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington highlight Bulldogs at NFL combine
5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington highlight Bulldogs at NFL combine
5h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Buckhead businesses urge senators to reject cityhood push
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nate Oats apologizes for Brandon Miller's pregame pat-down
5m ago
UK's Sunak tries to win over skeptics to his Brexit deal
6m ago
Phillies' Song throws off mound, knows challenges ahead
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Jamestown

Timber frame office building at Ponce City Market Atlanta starts to rise
9h ago
Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top