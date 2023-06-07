BreakingNews
Voter challenger rejected for seat on Fulton County election board
X

Ex-Florida State football player acquitted in fatal shooting

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
53 minutes ago
A South Florida jury has agreed that a former Florida State football player acted in self-defense when he fatally shot one man and injured another several hours after he scuffled with his girlfriend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida jury agreed Wednesday that a former Florida State football player acted in self-defense when he fatally shot one man and injured another several hours after he scuffled with his girlfriend.

Travis Rudolph, 27, was found not guilty of one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder by a Palm Beach County jury, the Palm Beach Post reported. The 12-member panel also chose not to convict Rudolph on lesser offenses, including second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Rudolph was first arrested in April 2021 after four men went to his home several hours after he fought with his girlfriend, investigators said. At some point, Rudolph armed himself with a semi-automatic rifle and opened fire on them as they drove away, killing Sebastien Jean-Jacques and wounding Tyler Robinson.

Rudolph testified that the men were armed and shooting back at him. Investigators said they never found evidence of the fleeing men returning fire.

Rudolph was Florida State’s leading receiver in 2015 and 2016. He left the team early to enter the NFL draft in 2017. He eventually signed with the New York Giants and then the Miami Dolphins. He also spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. The team released him after his arrest.

He gained national attention in 2016 when a video of him eating lunch with an autistic student during a team visit at a Tallahassee middle school went viral. Rudolph’s father died a year later after a gun accidentally discharged at a West Palm Beach strip club.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

BREAKING | Feds: no ‘violent extremist’ label on Defend the Atlanta Forest group1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Voter challenger rejected for seat on Fulton County election board
58m ago

Credit: John Spink

Delta settles case to pay refunds for flights canceled during pandemic
2h ago

Credit: Mark McKay, Channel 2 Action News

If you see a haze in the metro Atlanta sky, Canadian wildfires are to blame
16m ago

Credit: Mark McKay, Channel 2 Action News

If you see a haze in the metro Atlanta sky, Canadian wildfires are to blame
16m ago

Credit: Family photo

A 9-year-old East Point boy went out to play. He was fatally shot moments later
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, begins erupting after 3-month pause
3m ago
The Iron Sheik, pro wrestling villain who settled in Georgia, dies at 81
6m ago
'I can taste the air': Hazardous smoke from wildfires hangs over millions in Canada, US
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Paralympic medalist has been thrown some curves in life but aims for success
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top