Ex-Florida deputy gets 35 years for child porn charges

Travis Ryan Pritchard, 38, was sentenced Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty last year to producing an image of a child being sexually abused and possessing an image of a prepubescent child being sexually abused. The former Clay County deputy had faced up to 50 years in prison.

Pritchard began communicating with the girl through an online chat application in December 2019 after meeting her several months earlier at a convenience store, according to a criminal complaint. The two exchanged explicit photos and eventually began having sex weekly, with Pritchard sneaking into her Green Grove Springs home after her parents went to sleep, investigators said. Green Cove Springs is just south of Jacksonville.