X

Ex-FBI supervisory agent arrested on Capitol riot charges

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago
A former FBI supervisory agent has been charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol more than two years ago

A former FBI supervisory agent has been arrested on charges that he joined a mob storming the U.S. Capitol, where he cheered on rioters attacking police officers, federal authorities said.

The former agent, Jared Wise, repeatedly shouted, "Kill 'em!" as he watched rioters assaulting officers outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an FBI agent's affidavit.

Wise was arrested Monday in Oregon on misdemeanor charges including entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, court records show.

Wise, 50, worked as a special agent or supervisory special agent for the FBI from 2004 through 2017, according to the affidavit. The FBI didn't respond to a request for more information about Wise's work for the bureau.

“We refer you to the public court documents and don’t have any further comment,” an FBI statement says.

The FBI says security camera video captured Wise inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, when a mob of Donald Trump supporters disrupted the joint session of Congress for certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

Wise clapped his hands and raised his arms ”in triumph" after he entered the building through the Senate wing door, the affidavit says. He left the building about nine minutes after entering.

Nearly two hours later, police body camera footage showed Wise berating police officers outside the Capitol and repeatedly shouting, “Shame on you!”

“You guys are disgusting," he told them. “I’m former law enforcement. You’re disgusting. You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo. You can’t see it.”

The FBI says it received a tip in January 2022 that Wise had entered the Capitol on Jan. 6.

A federal magistrate judge ordered Wise's release from custody after his initial court appearance in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday.

Wise lived in New Braunfels, Texas, until June 2022 before moving to Bend, Oregon, the affidavit says.

A lawyer for Wise in Oregon didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

More than 100 officers were injured during the Jan. 6 riot. Over 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol siege.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp signs bill to give insurance chief more time to review auto rates5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back: Braves star wins National League Player of the Month
24m ago

Tucker Carlson’s text that alarmed Fox leaders: ‘It’s not how white men fight’
1h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

TORPY: Embattled former councilman gets 2nd chance at public life
5h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

TORPY: Embattled former councilman gets 2nd chance at public life
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Clayton County, developer go separate ways on business incubator project
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Wheels in motion for next Philly Naked Bike Ride in August
4m ago
Severe flooding in Italy kills 2; drought persists
4m ago
Russia says Ukraine sent drones to hit Putin; Kyiv denies it
10m ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
19h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top