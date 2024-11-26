Breaking: Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah agree to a ceasefire to end nearly 14 months of fighting
Nation & World News

Ex-FBI informant accused of lying about the Bidens is indicted on federal tax charges

A former FBI informant who is charged with fabricating a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden’s family has been indicted in a new case on federal tax charges
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former FBI informant who is charged with fabricating a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden's family has been indicted in a new case on federal tax charges.

The tax indictment against Alexander Smirnov was unsealed this week in California federal court, months after his arrest on charges that he fabricated a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company.

The indictment brought by Justice Department special counsel David Weiss charges Smirnov with tax evasion and filing false tax returns, accusing him of concealing millions of dollars of income he earned between 2020 and 2022.

Smirnov's attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in an email Tuesday that their client “intends to vigorously fight these allegations with the same intensity as he has fought the original indictment.”

Smirnov's trial was recently pushed to Jan. 8 in the case charging him with lying about the Biden family. Smirnov has denied the allegations in that case.

Prosecutors have alleged that he falsely reported to the FBI in June 2020 that executives associated with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid Hunter Biden and Joe Biden $5 million each in 2015 or 2016. Smirnov told his handler that an executive claimed to have hired Hunter Biden to “protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems,” according to court documents.

Prosecutors say Smirnov in fact had only routine business dealings with the company in 2017 and made the bribery allegations after he “expressed bias” against Joe Biden while he was a presidential candidate.

Hunter Biden is scheduled to be sentenced next month in two separate criminal cases accusing him of a scheme to avoid at least $1.4 million in taxes and lying on a federal form when he bought a gun in 2018.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Donald Trump's lawyers urge judge to ignore prosecutors and dismiss hush money conviction
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump interviewing candidates for FBI chief, Vance says in later-deleted social media...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The FBI arrested a man who's been charged with planning an attack on the New York Stock...
Georgia Oath Keeper who helped prosecutors sentenced on Jan. 6 charge
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Federal prosecutors seek records from company that deployed AI weapons scanner on NYC...5m ago
Will Utah State or Boise State forfeit vs. San Jose State in the Mountain West...6m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street hits records despite tariff talk6m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian poised to get $6B federal loan to build Georgia factory1h ago
Zoo Atlanta adjusts to life without pandas
Shaky Knees Festival announces new dates and move to Piedmont Park next year