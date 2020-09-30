Ex-FBI Director Comey to appear for Russia probe hearing

Comey is the latest high-profile former official from the FBI or Justice Department to testify in an investigation led by the committee chairman, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

The questioning of Comey, conducted with the 2020 election just weeks away and as the committee prepares for confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, underscores the extent to which the FBI's investigation four years ago into potential coordination between Trump's campaign and Russia remains front-and-center in the minds of Republican lawmakers, who see an opening to rally support for the president and cast him as the victim of biased law enforcement.