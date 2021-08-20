Ex-employee: R. Kelly lived in 'Twilight Zone' he controlled

“There’s been times where they wanted to (leave) but couldn’t because they couldn’t get a ride or we couldn’t get ahold of Rob,” he said.

Navarro, who was trained as an audio engineer, spent much of his time doing menial chores for Kelly like driving visitors to and from his home.

“Mainly it was girls who were coming to the studio,” he said.

It was the third day of testimony at a trial expected to last several weeks for a singer who became famous during a 30-year career through hits like "I Believe I Can Fly," a 1996 song that became an inspirational anthem.

Kelly, 54, has denied the accusations and his lawyers have portrayed him as a victim of women who targeted him after the emergence of the #MeToo movement brought a new look at the relationship between celebrities and their fans.

The women’s stories got wide exposure with the Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly.” The series explored how an entourage of supporters protected Kelly and silenced his victims for decades, foreshadowing the federal racketeering conspiracy case that landed Kelly in jail in 2019.

