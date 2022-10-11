Ex-eBay employee gets 1 year in prison for harassment scheme

Baugh was sentenced last month to almost five years behind bars. Another eBay executive who pleaded guilty in the case, David Harville, was sentenced to two years in prison.

Authorities say eBay employees — at Baugh's direction — sent anonymous harassing and sometimes threatening Twitter messages criticizing the newsletter's coverage of eBay. The couple then started getting disturbing deliveries at their home, including live insects and a funeral wreath.

At one point, Baugh recruited Harville to go with him to Massachusetts to spy on the couple, authorities say. They went to the couple’s home in the hopes of installing a GPS tracker on their car but the garage was locked, so Harville bought tools with a plan to break into it, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors called Popp one of the “most culpable participants” in the scheme. She was involved in all aspects of the harassment campaign and “knew both its full extent and the effect that it was having on its ‘rattled’ victims," prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Prosecutors did not seek prison time for Stockwell, describing her as among the least culpable. While she was involved in the planning and sending of the packages, she had no part in the anonymous Twitter messages, prosecutors said.

Stockwell's attorney said in court papers that Baugh manipulated, “terrorized and intimidated” her and others he supervised. Stockwell's lawyer said all her actions were undertaken “at the direction of, or manipulation by, Baugh," but she has “never wavered in her heartfelt remorse for having participated in this ludicrous scheme.”

“The seeds of the tragedy that unfolded at eBay causing havoc, heartache, and fear” for the victims “disseminated from Baugh’s bizarre, unorthodox and frankly, inappropriate and dangerous work environment,” Stockwell's attorney wrote.

Popp's attorney declined to comment on Tuesday. An email seeking comment was sent to a lawyer for Stockwell.