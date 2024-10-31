Ex-Disney worker accused of hacking computer menus to add profanities, errors

“He is not receiving any mental health counseling or treatment in jail,” the attorney said in the motion.

Disney said Thursday it wasn't commenting on the case. Disney caught the changes before the menus were shipped to restaurants, including the allergen information, with “potentially fatal consequences depending on the severity of the customers’ allergies," the complaint said.

Disney was forced to take its menu creation program offline for more than a week, and the company says the attacks cost at least $150,000.

An internal investigation by Disney determined that the worker who was fired last June from his job as a menu production manager was a potential suspect. The termination was “contentious and not considered to be amicable,” and his job responsibilities included the creation and publishing of menus for the company's entire restaurant portfolio, the criminal complaint said.

Only workers in his position or similar positions “would have the accesses and knowledge to carry out the attacks,” the complaint said.

The former Disney worker denied any wrongdoing when FBI agents searched his house last month.

