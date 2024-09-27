Breaking: Deadly Helene speeds toward metro Atlanta as tropical storm
Nation & World News

Former Defense Minister Ishiba chosen to lead Japan's ruling party. He'll become PM next week

Japan’s ruling party on Friday picked former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba as leader
Japan's Foreign Minister and one of the candidates Yoko Kamikawa casts her ballot at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Japan's Foreign Minister and one of the candidates Yoko Kamikawa casts her ballot at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)
By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s ruling party on Friday picked former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba as leader. He will become prime minister next week.

The party leadership win is a ticket to the top job because the Liberal Democratic Party’s ruling coalition currently controls the parliament.

A record nine candidates, including two women, ran in a vote decided by the party’s lawmakers and grassroots members.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's governing party is holding its leadership election on Friday that will determine the nation's new prime minister.

The winner of the vote by the Liberal Democratic Party is assured of being chosen prime minister in a parliamentary vote next week because the governing coalition controls both houses.

No one won a majority in the first round of voting, forcing a runoff among former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who has been ranked No. 1 in media surveys, and Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, a staunch conservative who ran against Kishida in 2021. If Takaichi wins, she would become Japan’s first female prime minister.

A record nine lawmakers, including two women, vied for the job, with backroom dealing among party heavyweights making the outcome hard to predict.

The current p rime minister, Fumio Kishida, has been dogged by party corruption scandals, and the LDP is looking for a fresh leader in hopes of regaining public trust before a looming general election.

The vote is limited to LDP members of parliament and about 1 million dues-paying party members. That’s only 1% of the country’s eligible voters.

Past votes were often determined by the party's powerful faction leaders, but that may change this time because all but one of the six factions has announced their dissolution following the corruption scandals.

There's widespread worry among experts that the removal of faction support from whoever wins could mean Japan will return to an era similar to the early 2000s, which saw “revolving door” leadership changes and political instability.

A succession of short-lived governments hurts Japanese prime ministers' ability to set up long-term policy goals or develop trusted relations with other leaders.

Women make up only 10.3% of Japan's lower house of parliament. That makes the country 163rd for female representation among 190 countries examined in an April report by the Geneva-based Inter-Parliamentary Union.

On Tuesday, Kishida and his Cabinet ministers will resign. The new leader, after being formally elected in a parliamentary vote, will then form a new Cabinet later in the day.

The main opposition — the liberal-leaning Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan — has struggled to build momentum, despite the LDP scandals. But experts say its newly elected leader, centrist former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, is pushing a conservative shift for the party, could trigger a broader political regroupings.

___

Follow AP's Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

One of candidates Shigeru Ishiba casts his ballot at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, casts his ballot at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

One of candidates, Yoshimasa Hayashi, center, casts his ballot at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

One of candidates, Toshimitsu Motegi, right, casts his ballot at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

One of candidates Taro Kono, center, casts his ballot at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Officials count ballots during the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election at the LDP headquarters Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Officials count ballots during the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election at the LDP headquarters Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Party members cast their ballots at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Officials count ballots during the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election at the party headquarters Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Who will replace Kishida to become Japan's new prime minister?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Japan's soon-to-be prime minister faces big challenge as he tries to move past ruling...10m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sri Lanka's new president calls a parliamentary election for November to consolidate his...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sri Lanka's new leader must balance ties between regional powerhouses India and China
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Japan's soon-to-be prime minister faces big challenge as he tries to move past ruling...10m ago
Trump favors huge new tariffs. What are they, and how do they work?12m ago
Belgian PM and king blast Pope Francis for church's sex abuse cover-up legacy in...13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

LIVE UPDATES
Deadly Helene speeds toward metro Atlanta as tropical storm19m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents