Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to learn sentence

Evidence at Potter's trial showed officers learned he had an outstanding warrant for a weapons possession charge and they tried to arrest him when he pulled away. Video showed Potter shouted several times that she was going to tase Wright, but she had her gun in her hand and fired one shot into his chest.

For someone with no criminal history, such as Potter, the state sentencing guidelines for first-degree manslaughter call for a penalty ranging from slightly more than six years to about 8 1/2 years in prison, with the presumptive sentence being just over seven years.

Prosecutors initially argued that aggravating factors warranted a sentence above the guideline range. They said Potter abused her authority as an officer and that her actions caused a greater-than-normal danger to others.

There is no indication in the court record that they have formally withdrawn that argument, but in a new document they say the presumptive sentence is proper and “takes into account the main elements of the conviction: the death of Daunte Wright and Defendant’s recklessness."

Defense attorneys, in seeking a lighter sentence, have argued that Wright was the aggressor and that he would be alive if he had obeyed commands. Their argument for probation said she has no prior record, is remorseful, has had an exemplary career and has the support of family and friends. They also said her risk of committing the same crime again is low because she is no longer a police officer, and they said she would do well on probation.

Prosecutor Matt Frank disagreed, but wrote that if the court finds prison isn’t warranted, Potter should get 10 years of probation and be required to spend a year in jail, speak to law enforcement about the dangers of weapons confusion, and speak to Wright’s family about their loss if they want her to do so.

Frank also disagreed with defense arguments that Potter should be given a sentence that goes below the guideline range. If the court finds that Potter’s case is less serious than the typical first-degree manslaughter case, he wrote, the court should issue a sentence between four and slightly over seven years, the presumptive sentences for second-degree and first-degree manslaughter.

In Minnesota, it’s presumed that inmates who show good behavior will serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison and the rest on supervised release, commonly known as parole. That means if Potter gets the roughly seven-year presumptive sentence, she would serve about four years and nine months in custody, with the rest on parole.

Potter has been at the state’s women’s prison in Shakopee since the guilty verdict.

FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter center, with defense attorney Earl Gray, left, and Paul Engh sit at the defense table after the verdict is read December, 23, 2021 in Potter's trial for the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Prosecutors appear to have backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for Potter. In a filing this week ahead of her Friday Feb. 18, 2022, sentencing, they argued for the presumptive sentence of a little over seven years for her first-degree manslaughter conviction. (Court TV, via AP, Pool File) Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter center, with defense attorney Earl Gray, left, and Paul Engh talk after the verdict is read December, 23, 2021 in Potter's trial for the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Prosecutors appear to have backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for Potter. In a filing this week ahead of her Friday Feb. 18, 2022, sentencing, they argued for the presumptive sentence of a little over seven years for her first-degree manslaughter conviction. (Court TV, via AP, Pool File) Credit: Uncredited