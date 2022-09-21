ajc logo
Ex-cop Lane to be sentenced for aiding in George Floyd death

FILE - This image provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights. The former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty in May 2022 to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Floyd is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

FILE - This image provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights. The former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty in May 2022 to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Floyd is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

By AMY FORLITI, Associated Press
2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Thomas Lane is already serving a 2 1/2-year federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights. When it comes to the state's case, prosecutors and Lane's attorneys agreed to a recommended sentence of three years, and prosecutors agreed to allow him to serve that penalty at the same time as his federal sentence, and in a federal prison.

It's expected that Lane will get a state sentence that coincides with his federal time. Wednesday's sentencing hearing will be held remotely, and Lane will appear via video from the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood, the low-security federal prison camp in Littleton, Colorado.

Floyd, 46, died in May 2020 after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pinned him to the ground with a knee on Floyd's neck as the Black man repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. Lane, who is white, held down Floyd's legs. J. Alexander Kueng, who is Black, knelt on Floyd's back, and Tou Thao, who is Hmong American, kept bystanders from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.

The killing, captured on widely viewed bystander video, sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the globe as part of a reckoning over racial injustice.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and was given a 22 1/2-year state sentence in 2021. He also pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating Floyd's civil rights, and his state and federal sentences are being served at the same time.

Kueng and Thao were also convicted on federal civil rights charges and were sentenced to three and 3 1/2 years respectively. They have not yet reported to federal prison, and are scheduled to go to trial on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter in October.

When Lane pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter earlier this year, he admitted that he intentionally helped restrain Floyd in a way that created an unreasonable risk and caused his death. As part of the plea agreement, a more serious count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder was dismissed.

In his plea agreement, Lane admitted that he knew from his training that restraining Floyd in that way created a serious risk of death, and that he heard Floyd say he couldn’t breathe, knew Floyd fell silent, had no pulse and appeared to have lost consciousness.

The plea agreement says Lane knew Floyd should have been rolled onto his side — and evidence shows he asked twice if that should be done — but he continued to assist in the restraint despite the risk. Lane agreed the restraint was “unreasonable under the circumstances and constituted an unlawful use of force.”

Lane did not speak at his federal sentencing and it was not clear if he would speak on Wednesday, though he has a right to make a statement.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

