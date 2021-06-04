Ex-child actor Drake Bell accused of child endangerment

The attempted endangering children charge relates to the concert, Sinclair said, where Bell “violated his duty of care” and created a risk of harm to the victim. He didn't elaborate further.

Bell and the girl had “developed a relationship” online several years prior to the concert, Sinclair said. The disseminating harmful material charge concerns Bell having sent the girl “inappropriate social media messages,” Sinclair said.

Bell, also a singer, began acting as a child, but was catapulted to stardom as a teen with Nickelodeon's “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh,” which debuted on the channel in January 2004. The final episode aired in September 2007. Bell and co-star Josh Beck also starred in two “Drake & Josh” movies.

FILE - Drake Bell arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. Bell, one of stars of the popular Nickelodeon children's show “Drake & Josh,” faces criminal charges regarding a girl he had met online and who attended a 2017 concert of his in Cleveland when she was 15. The 34-year-old actor pleaded not guilty Thursday, June 3, 2021, to felony attempted endangering children and misdemeanor disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss