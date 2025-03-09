Nation & World News
Ex-central banker to replace Trudeau as Canada's prime minister after winning Liberal Party vote

Former central banker Mark Carney will become Canada’s next prime minister after the governing Liberal Party elected him its leader as the country deals with U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war and annexation threat, and a federal election looms
Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney speaks following the announcement of his win at the party's announcement event in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney speaks following the announcement of his win at the party's announcement event in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
By ROB GILLIES – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — Former central banker Mark Carney will become Canada's next prime minister after the governing Liberal Party elected him its leader Sunday as the country deals with U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war and annexation threat, and a federal election looms.

Carney, 59, replaces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remains prime minister until his successor is sworn in in the coming days. Carney won in a landslide, winning 85.9% of the vote.

“There is someone who is trying to weaken our economy,” Carney said. “Donald Trump, as we know, has put unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell and how we make a living. He's attacking Canadian families, workers and businesses and we cannot let him succeed and we won't.”

Carney said Canada will keep retaliatory tariffs in place until “the Americans show us respect.”

Carney navigated crises when he was the head of the Bank of Canada and when in 2013 he became the first noncitizen to run the Bank of England since it was founded in 1694. His appointment won bipartisan praise in the U.K. after Canada recovered from the 2008 financial crisis faster than many other countries.

The opposition Conservatives hoped to make the election about Trudeau, whose popularity declined as food and housing prices rose and immigration surged.

Trump's trade war and his talk of making Canada the 51st U.S. state have infuriated Canadians, who are booing the American anthem at NHL and NBA games. Some are canceling trips south of the border, and many are avoiding buying American goods when they can.

The surge in Canadian nationalism has bolstered the Liberal Party’s chances in a parliamentary election expected within days or weeks, and Liberal showings have been improving steadily in opinion polls.

“We have made this the greatest country in the world and now our neighbors want to take us. No way,” Carney said earlier.

After decades of bilateral stability, the vote on Canada’s next leader now is expected to focus on who is best equipped to deal with the United States.

Carney has picked up one endorsement after another from Cabinet ministers and members of Parliament since declaring his candidacy in January. He is a highly educated economist with Wall Street experience who has long been interested in entering politics and becoming prime minister, but he lacks political experience.

The other top Liberal leadership candidate was former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. Trudeau told Freeland in December that he no longer wanted her as finance minister, but that she could remain deputy prime minister and the point person for U.S.-Canada relations. Freeland resigned shortly after, releasing a scathing letter about the government that proved to be the last straw for Trudeau.

Carney is expected to trigger an election shortly afterward. Either Carney will call one, or the opposition parties in Parliament could force one with a no-confidence vote later this month.

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Mark Carney delivers a speech as he's introduced during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Mark Carney delivers a speech as he's introduced during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Mark Carney delivers a speech as he's introduced during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Mark Carney looks on during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, as he arrives to the Securing our Future Summit on Ukraine and European security at Lancaster House in London, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Mark Carney delivers a speech as he's introduced during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Mark Carney delivers a speech as he's introduced during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Final preparations are made for the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wipes away tears as he speaks during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

FILE - Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Liberal leader and prime minister outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Jan. 6, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

A photographer walks through the room ahead of the Liberal leadership announcement, Sunday, March 9, 2025 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

FILE - Mark Carney speaks during his Liberal leadership campaign launch in Edmonton, Jan. 16, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Mark Carney addresses supporters in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.