Ex-biotech executives sentenced for Genentech trade theft

Between 2014 and 2018, Jordanov used or told others to use Genentech information to help in the construction of JHL Biotech facilities, including a factory in China, prosecutors said.

In 2014, Lam helped Xanthe Lam, a principal scientist at Genentech, to secretly work as head of formulation for JHL Biotech and concealed payments to him, according to the plea agreements.

Lam and her husband, Allen Lam, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets.

In 2016, Jordanov and Lin agreed to a $101 million partnership with Sanofi S.A., a French pharmaceutical company, by concealing the role of the stolen Genentech documents and trade secrets, prosecutors said.