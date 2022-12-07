ajc logo
X

Ex-Bills punter Araiza won't be charged in alleged gang rape

National & World News
1 hour ago
Prosecutors say former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged in connection with an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year when he played football for San Diego State University

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged in connection with an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year when he played football for San Diego State University, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said no charges will be filed against any of Araiza's former Aztec teammates who were also accused in the reported assault in October 2021.

The decision came following an investigation involving more than 35 witness interviews and evidence derived from 10 search warrants that included cellphone data and video from the night in question, the DA's office said in a statement.

“Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction. Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” the statement said.

Araiza’s lawyer, Kerry Armstrong, and the accuser’s attorney, Dan Gilleon, didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the DA's decision.

The Bills released the rookie punter in August just days after they backed Araiza based on the findings of what the team called its "thorough examination" of the allegations included in a lawsuit.

The accuser, now 18, alleged in the lawsuit that Araiza, then 21, had sex with her in a side yard at an off-campus residence before bringing her into a bedroom where a group of men took turns raping her. She said she went in and out of consciousness as the men assaulted her for about 90 minutes.

She told her friends that night that she'd been raped and reported the assault to police the following day, according to the court filing.

The lawsuit named Araiza along with former Aztec teammates Zaver Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko, who are no longer with the team.

The university has been heavily criticized for delaying an administrative inquiry into the allegations. San Diego State officials have said they deferred investigating at the request of police for fear that conducting their own might harm the criminal investigation.

Araiza was nicknamed the “Punt God” and honored as a consensus All-American for his booming kicks that helped SDSU to a school-best 12-2 season in his senior year. In April, he was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

If Dansby Swanson leaves, Braves must answer this question 2h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s Brent Key’s introductory news conference
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves closer Kenley Jansen agrees to deal with Boston Red Sox
7h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech scholarship drive raises goal to $3.5 million
6h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech scholarship drive raises goal to $3.5 million
6h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart named SEC’s coach of year
32m ago
The Latest

Credit: Matthias Schrader

Apple: Most iCloud data can now be end-to-end encrypted
6m ago
Holmes' former partner gets nearly 13 years in Theranos case
8m ago
Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

Georgia lieutenant governor: My party should learn from Walker’s defeat
8h ago
Warnock’s win stops GOP sweep - Listen to the AJC Politically Georgia Podcast
9h ago
What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top