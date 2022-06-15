Ex-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to join White House

Bottoms will become director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, adding the advice and counsel of a Black woman to Biden's inner circle. She succeeds Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman who in April left for a senior role at the Democratic National Committee.

Bottoms joins at a challenging time for the White House, with Biden's public approval rating at the lowest of his presidency while consumer prices and the cost of gasoline keeps rising, factors that are complicating Democrats' chances of retaining control of Congress in the November midterm elections.