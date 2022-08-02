BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on securing access to reproductive health care
ajc logo
X

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at her election night party Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Combined ShapeCaption
Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at her election night party Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

National & World News
By JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Vote counting continues in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson

PHOENIX (AP) — Vote counting continued Wednesday in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson.

The contest is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump's enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson. Lake is closely aligned with the former president, who could gain allies with influence over how elections are run as he considers a 2024 White House campaign.

The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who defeated Marco Lopez, a former mayor of Nogales and border enforcement official during Obama’s administration, in Tuesday's primary.

Trump endorsed and campaigned for a group of candidates who supported his falsehoods about the 2020 election, including Lake, who says she would have refused to certify President Joe Biden's narrow Arizona victory. Robson said the GOP should focus on the future despite the election from two years ago that she called "unfair."

Trump-backed state lawmaker Mark Finchem won the Republican primary to oversee elections as secretary of state — Hobbs' current job. Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — the day of the riot — and claims Trump was cheated out of a second term. Trump-backed candidates for attorney general and legislative races also were leading.

Mail ballots favored Robson, but Lake overwhelmingly won polling place votes. Ballots left to count are mainly mail ballots turned in at the polls on Tuesday, including 125,000 from Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix.

Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold, has become more favorable to Democrats in recent years because of explosive growth in and around Phoenix. The primary and the fall election will provide insight into whether Biden's success in 2020 was a onetime event or the onset of a long-term shift away from the GOP in the state.

With such high stakes, Arizona has been central to efforts by Trump and his allies to cast doubt on Biden's victory.

Federal and state election officials and Trump's own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the 2020 election was tainted. Trump's allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges he appointed. A hand recount led by Trump supporters in Maricopa County, Arizona's largest, found no proof of a stolen election and concluded Biden's margin of victory was larger than the official count.

Though Trump is still the most popular figure inside the GOP, his efforts to influence primary elections this year have yielded mixed results. His preferred candidates in states such as Ohio and Pennsylvania prevailed in their primaries.

But in Georgia, also central to Trump's election lies, his handpicked candidate for governor was defeated by more than 50 percentage points, and the GOP secretary of state was also renominated over a Trump-backed primary rival.

Trump hoped for more success in Arizona, where Republican Gov. Doug Ducey could not run for reelection.

Lake is well known in much of the state after anchoring the evening news in Phoenix for more than two decades. She ran as a fierce critic of the mainstream media, which she says is unfair to Republicans, and of those who oppose Trump's “Make America Great Again” movement, including the family of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

Lake claimed her campaign was “already detecting some stealing going on" in her own race, but she repeatedly refused to provide any evidence for the claim. She said Tuesday night that changing election laws was her top priority.

“This is why we’re in this race,” Lake said. “This is why we have this movement right here.”

Robson, whose housing developer husband is one of the state's richest men, mostly self-financed her campaign. The GOP establishment, growing increasingly comfortable creating distance from Trump, rallied around her over the past month with a series of endorsements from Ducey, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence.

“You have entrusted me with your most sacred possession in a constitutional republic — your vote,” Robson told supporters Tuesday night as she awaited election results.

Robson ran a largely old-school Republican campaign focused on cutting taxes and regulations, securing the border and advancing school choice. She also emphasized Lake's prior support for Democrats, including a $350 contribution to the last Democratic president.

“I can’t vote for someone who supported Barack Obama,” said Travis Fillmore, 36, a firearms instructor from Tempe who planned to vote for Robson. He said he remains a Trump backer and believes the 2020 election was stolen from him, but Lake's support for Obama was disqualifying.

Democratic nominee Hobbs, as Arizona's top elections official, endeared herself to party voters with an impassioned defense of the integrity of the 2020 election, a stance that has drawn death threats. But she has been weighed down by a discrimination case won by a Black policy adviser from Hobbs' time in the Legislature.

In the Senate race, Trump-backed Blake Masters emerged as the Republican nominee, The 35-year-old first-time candidate has spent most of his career working for billionaire Peter Thiel, who is bankrolling his campaign. Masters emphasized cultural grievances that animate the right, including critical race theory and allegations of big tech censorship.

Until Trump's endorsement, the race had no clear front-runner among Masters, businessman Jim Lamon and Attorney General Mark Brnovich, all of whom jockeyed for his support.

Masters will take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in the fall.

Republican state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who gave testimony to the Jan. 6 committee in Washington about Trump's pressure campaign following the 2020 election, was defeated by a Trump-backed challenger in his bid to move to the state Senate.

Combined ShapeCaption
Republican Arizona Gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson speaks to supporters at a campaign party, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Republican Arizona Gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson speaks to supporters at a campaign party, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Combined ShapeCaption
Republican Arizona Gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson speaks to supporters at a campaign party, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York

Combined ShapeCaption
Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks to supporters at her election night party Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks to supporters at her election night party Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined ShapeCaption
Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks to supporters at her election night party Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined ShapeCaption
Republican Arizona Gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson speaks to supporters at a campaign party, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Republican Arizona Gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson speaks to supporters at a campaign party, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Combined ShapeCaption
Republican Arizona Gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson speaks to supporters at a campaign party, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York

Combined ShapeCaption
Mark Finchem, a Republican candidate for Arizona Secretary of State, waves to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a Save America rally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Mark Finchem, a Republican candidate for Arizona Secretary of State, waves to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a Save America rally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined ShapeCaption
Mark Finchem, a Republican candidate for Arizona Secretary of State, waves to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a Save America rally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, offers up an amendment as lawmakers debate among three proposed laws that are designed to deal with distracted driving caused by cellphone use on the floor of the House of Representatives at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Wednesday, April 18, 2019. Bowers faces a primary challenge from a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate in former Arizona state Sen. David Farnsworth. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

FILE - Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, offers up an amendment as lawmakers debate among three proposed laws that are designed to deal with distracted driving caused by cellphone use on the floor of the House of Representatives at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Wednesday, April 18, 2019. Bowers faces a primary challenge from a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate in former Arizona state Sen. David Farnsworth. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, offers up an amendment as lawmakers debate among three proposed laws that are designed to deal with distracted driving caused by cellphone use on the floor of the House of Representatives at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Wednesday, April 18, 2019. Bowers faces a primary challenge from a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate in former Arizona state Sen. David Farnsworth. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined ShapeCaption
Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters speaks to supporters at a campaign party, Wednesday, Aug 2, 2022, in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: Rick Scuteri

Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters speaks to supporters at a campaign party, Wednesday, Aug 2, 2022, in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: Rick Scuteri

Combined ShapeCaption
Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters speaks to supporters at a campaign party, Wednesday, Aug 2, 2022, in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: Rick Scuteri

Credit: Rick Scuteri

Combined ShapeCaption
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt takes the stage to thank his supporters in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate during his election night party at the Sheraton Westport Lakeside Chalet in Maryland Heights, Mo., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Credit: David Carson

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt takes the stage to thank his supporters in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate during his election night party at the Sheraton Westport Lakeside Chalet in Maryland Heights, Mo., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Credit: David Carson

Combined ShapeCaption
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt takes the stage to thank his supporters in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate during his election night party at the Sheraton Westport Lakeside Chalet in Maryland Heights, Mo., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Credit: David Carson

Credit: David Carson

Combined ShapeCaption
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon appears at a primary election party in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon appears at a primary election party in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined ShapeCaption
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon appears at a primary election party in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Editors' Picks
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal4h ago
Atlanta City Council OKs more funding to support Forest Cove tenants
2h ago
Fallen Fairburn officer’s children get escorts for first day of school
5m ago
Sheriff: Deputies shoot suspect after mother, daughter killed at Buford home
24m ago
Sheriff: Deputies shoot suspect after mother, daughter killed at Buford home
24m ago
Can the Braves win it again? Yes. Will they? Um ...
2h ago
The Latest
Biden signs executive order to protect travel for abortion
5m ago
Michigan GOP Rep. Meijer loses reelection after Trump vote
11m ago
Scenic California river hamlet razed by deadly wildfire
12m ago
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
14h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top