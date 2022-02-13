Ex-Afghan president: Biden order on frozen funds an atrocity

Sept. 11 victims and their families have legal claims against the Taliban and the $7 billion in the U.S. banking system. The $3.5 billion was set aside for a U.S. court to decide whether it can be used to settle claims by families of 9/11 victims. U.S. courts would also have to sign off before the release of humanitarian assistance money.

We "ask the U.S. courts to do the opposite, to return the Afghan money back to the Afghan people," said Karzai. "This money does not belong to any government ,,, this money belongs to the people of Afghanistan."

Meanwhile, Biden's order calls for the $3.5 billion allocated to humanitarian aid to be put into a trust and be used to assist Afghans, bypassing their Taliban rulers.

But Karzai demanded all $7 billion be returned to Afghanistan's central bank to further its monetary policy. He argued against giving Afghan reserves to international aid organizations to provide humanitarian aid.

"You give us our own money so that it can be spent for those foreigners who come here, to pay their salaries, to give it to (non-governmental organizations),” he said.

Afghanistan's economy is teetering on the brink of collapse after international money stopped coming into the country with the arrival in mid-August of the Taliban. Last month, the United Nations made a $5 billion appeal for Afghanistan. The U.N. warns that 1 million children are in danger of starving and 90% of Afghans live below the poverty level of just $1.90 a day.

Karzai was Afghanistan’s first democratically elected president after the U.S.-led coalition ousted the Taliban in 2001. He served until 2014 before Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country on Aug. 15, leaving the doors open for the Taliban takeover of Kabul. Karzai was highly regarded as embracing all of Afghanistan’s many ethnic groups but his administration, like subsequent Afghan administrations, was dogged by charges of widespread corruption.

Karzai spoke to a packed press conference inside his sprawling compound in the capital of Kabul. Dozens of Afghanistan’s Pashto- and Persian-language journalists jockeyed for space in a second-floor conference room with more than a dozen television cameras.

Karzai used the news conference to press the country’s Taliban rulers and their opponents to find a way to come together. He lobbied for the traditional Afghan grand council, or loya jirga, as a means to find consensus and establish a more representative administration.

“We, as Afghans, and the current acting Islamic government must do our best to not give America or any other country any excuse to be against us,” he said.

Anger has been growing in Afghanistan since Friday's White House announcement. Demonstrators marched again in Kabul on Sunday demanding the money be returned to Afghanistan. However, the Taliban, who have also condemned Biden's order, dispersed protesters as they tried to gather near the city's Eid Gah mosque.

Caption Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai, speaks during a press conference, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Former President Karzai on Sunday called a White House order freeing $3.5 billion in Afghan assets for America's 9/11 families "an atrocity against the Afghan people." (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Caption A Taliban fighter stands guard in front of people waiting to enter a bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. During a press conference in Kabul on Sunday, former President Karzai called a White House order freeing $3.5 billion in Afghan assets for America's 9/11 families "an atrocity against the Afghan people." (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Caption Afghans lineup to enter a bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. During a press conference in Kabul on Sunday, former President Karzai called a White House order freeing $3.5 billion in Afghan assets for America's 9/11 families "an atrocity against the Afghan people." (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Caption Afghanistan's former president Hamid Karzai, speaks during a press conference, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Former President Karzai on Sunday called a White House order freeing $3.5 billion in Afghan assets for America's 9/11 families "an atrocity against the Afghan people." (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Caption Taliban fighters stand guards outside a bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Afghanistan's former president Hamid Karzai called a White House order freeing $3.5 billion in Afghan assets for America's 9/11 families "an atrocity against the Afghan people." (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Caption Former Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai speaks during a press conference, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Karzai called a White House order freeing $3.5 billion in Afghan assets for America's 9/11 families "an atrocity against the Afghan people." He also sought the help of Americans, and in particular the families of the thousands killed on 9/11, to press the White House to rescind last week's order which he said was both "unjust and unfair." (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Caption Afghan protesters hold placards and shout slogans against U.S. during a protest condemning President Joe Biden's decision, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. President Biden signed an executive order, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, to create a pathway to split $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the U.S. to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and to create a trust fund to compensate Sept. 11 victims. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Caption Afghan protesters hold placards and shout slogans against U.S. during a protest condemning President Joe Biden's decision, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. President Biden signed an executive order, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, to create a pathway to split $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the U.S. to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and to create a trust fund to compensate Sept. 11 victims. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)