EWU QB Eric Barriere highlights AP FCS All-America team

The Championship Subdivision’s spring season, pushed back nearly six months because of the pandemic, will conclude Sunday with the national title game between No. 2-seeded Sam Houston and top-seeded South Dakota State in Frisco, Texas.

The two biggest awards in Division I football’s second tier will be handed out Saturday. The Payton award goes to the player of the year and the Buck Buchanan Award honors the top defensive player in the FCS. The AP’s All-America first team includes five of the 16 Payton award finalists and 10 of the 18 Buchanan finalists.