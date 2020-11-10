Evo Morales returns to Bolivia, ending year in exile

Morales' Movement Toward Socialism party also retained its majority in congress.

Indigenous supporters of Morales greeted him at the border with chants of, “Evo! Evo!" as he launched a planned three-day caravan to the Chapare region where he rose to prominence as a leader of coca growers.

Arce has downplayed suggestions that his mentor would play a major role in his administration, saying he would not govern “in the shadow of Morales,” but the 61-year-old former leader remains the nation's most prominent figure.

He has not spoken about his plans, though many believe he will try to use his sway.

“Morales will try to influence because Arce was his minister and he was the one who chose him as candidate,” said political analyst Carlos Cordero. ”With an opposition that has no great weight, Morales could be a political rival or a good collaborator for Arce,"

Once overwhelmingly popular, Morales saw his support erode over his refusal to accept limits on his ability to seek reelection and over allegations of increasing authoritarianism. Protests over alleged fraud roiled the nation when he claimed a narrow outright victory in the October 2019 presidential election, and he wound up resigning at the suggestion of military and police leaders.

He flew first to Mexico, and later moved to Argentina and was not permitted to take part in last month's election.

Human Rights Watch has said the terrorism charges against Morales appear to be politically motivated, though it also accused Morales’ administration of similar judicial abuses.

Officials in the former government alleged that Morales had urged followers surrounding cities during protests against his ouster to cut off food supplies for inhabitants.

Meanwhile, newly inaugurated President Arce swore in 16 new cabinet ministers who will help him confront the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a sharp economic contraction.

It is heavy with technocrats and social leaders, but light on prominent members of his party — prompting protests from some, especially those from the party stronghold in huge, poor suburb of El Alto who had hoped for representation.

The Foreign Ministry went to a human rights lawyer with no diplomatic background while a university professor will lead the Economy Ministry and a cardiologist the Health Ministry.

Supporters of Bolivia's former President Evo Morales rally to welcome him to Villazon, Bolivia, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, after he walked across a border bridge from Argentina. Morales, who fled into exile after resigning last November, returned to his homeland the day after the presidential inauguration of his former finance minister Luis Arce. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Credit: Juan Karita Credit: Juan Karita

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales waves to supporters from the border bridge connecting La Quiaca, Argentina with Villazon, Bolivia, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, as he walks across to Bolivia. Morales, who fled into exile after resigning last November, returned to his homeland the day after the presidential inauguration of his former finance minister Luis Arce. (AP Photo/Gianni Bulacio) Credit: Gianni Bulacio Credit: Gianni Bulacio

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales, center, and Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, left, embrace as they stand in the middle of the border bridge that connects the town of La Quiaca, Argentina from the town of Villazon, Bolivia, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Morales, who fled into exile after resigning last November, returned to his homeland the day after the presidential inauguration of his former finance minister Luis Arce. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Credit: Juan Karita Credit: Juan Karita

Wearing the work hats of Bolivian miners, Bolivia's former President Evo Morales, right, and Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez wave from the middle of the border bridge that connects the town of La Quiaca, Argentina with the town of Villazon, Bolivia, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Morales, who fled into exile after resigning last November, returned to his homeland the day after the presidential inauguration of his former finance minister Luis Arce. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Credit: Juan Karita Credit: Juan Karita

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez points the way to Bolivia's former President Evo Morales as they cross the bridge connecting the town of La Quiaca, Argentina with the town of Villazon, Bolivia, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Morales, who fled into exile after resigning last November, returned to his homeland the day after the presidential inauguration of his former finance minister Luis Arce. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Credit: Juan Karita Credit: Juan Karita

Wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, supporters of Bolivia's former President Evo Morales wait for him to cross the border bridge from Argentina to Villazon, Bolivia, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Morales, who fled into exile after resigning last November, returned to his homeland the day after the presidential inauguration of his former finance minister Luis Arce. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Credit: Juan Karita Credit: Juan Karita

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales, center left wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is greeted by supporters in Villazon, Bolivia, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, after he walked across a border bridge from Argentina. Morales, who fled into exile after resigning last November, returned to his homeland the day after the presidential inauguration of his former finance minister Luis Arce. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Credit: Juan Karita Credit: Juan Karita

A man wears a puppet mask in the likeness of Bolivia's former President Evo Morales before a rally with Morales and Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez in La Quiaca, Argentina, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on the border with Bolivia. Morales, who fled into exile after resigning last November, returned to his homeland the day after the presidential inauguration of his former finance minister Luis Arce. (AP Photo/Gianni Bulacio) Credit: Gianni Bulacio Credit: Gianni Bulacio

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales looks back and waves to Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, wearing a Bolivian miners' hard hat, as he walks across the border bridge, leaving La Quiaca, Argentina, to enter Villazon, Bolivia where supporters await him Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Morales, who fled into exile after resigning last November, returned to his homeland the day after the presidential inauguration of his former finance minister Luis Arce. (AP Photo/Gianni Bulacio) Credit: Gianni Bulacio Credit: Gianni Bulacio

Supporters of Bolivia's former President Evo Morales watch his caravan pass near Charajas, Bolivia, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Morales, who fled into exile in neighboring Argentina after resigning last November, returned to his homeland on Monday, the day after the presidential inauguration of his former finance minister Luis Arce. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Credit: Juan Karita Credit: Juan Karita