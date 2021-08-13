Evidence presented to grand jury in Durham's Russia probe

Durham's investigation is in addition to a separate inquiry by the Justice Department's inspector general, which issued a December 2019 report finding significant errors and omissions in FBI applications to monitor the communications of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. The report did not find evidence that any actions by FBI or Justice Department officials were motivated by partisan bias.

Weeks before he resigned as attorney general, Barr appointed Durham — who for years served as the U.S. attorney in Connecticut — as a special counsel, a move designed to give him extra protection to complete his work under the Biden administration.

One area of focus has been the FBI's reliance on anti-Trump research that was conducted by former British spy Christopher Steele, and which U.S. officials cited in applications to surveil Page. The Brookings Institution has confirmed that it received a subpoena from Durham last Dec. 31 for records and other information related to a former employee — a Russia analyst who functioned as a source of information for Steele and who was interviewed by the FBI.

Durham has also been examining whether anyone presented the U.S. government with information that they knew to be false about potential connections between Alfa Bank, a privately-owned Russia bank, and a Trump campaign server, according to the person familiar with the matter. The FBI investigated but concluded that there were no links, according to the inspector general report.

Last August, Durham announced a plea with Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI lawyer who admitted doctoring an email about Page as the FBI was renewing its applications to eavesdrop on him under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Clinesmith was sentenced to probation.

