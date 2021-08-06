Everything you need to know today about the world in 80 seconds

Gym owner pleads guilty to assaulting officer in Jan. 6 riot
A New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man on Friday became the first people to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The plea deals with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases in which rioters clashed with police as part of an effort to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.
An attorney for Scott Kevin Fairlamb, 44 — a gym owner and former mixed martial arts fighter — said prosecutors seek a sentencing guideline range of about 3½ to 4¼ years, but the judge isn’t bound by that recommendation. Later Friday, the same judge in Washington, D.C., ordered Devlyn Thompson, 28, to be jailed in Seattle after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon. Thompson had been free since his participation in the Capitol riot.
Taliban kill Afghan media chief in Kabul, take Southern city
The Taliban ambushed and killed the director of Afghanistan’s government media center Friday in the capital of Kabul, the latest killing of a government official just days after an assassination attempt on the acting defense minister. The slaying comes amid Taliban advances and battles for more territory as U.S. and NATO forces complete a final pullout from Afghanistan by the end of the month.
Also Friday, in southern Nimroz province, the capital of Zaranj appeared to be the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban though the government claimed there was still fierce fighting there. Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the insurgents killed Dawa Khan Menapal, chief of the Afghan government’s press operations for local and foreign media.
Hezbollah, Israel trade fire in dangerous Mideast escalation
The militant Hezbollah group fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel on Friday, and Israel hit back with artillery. It was the third day of attacks along the border with Lebanon, a Middle East flashpoint where tensions between Israel and Iran, which backs Hezbollah, occasionally play out.
Israel said it fired back after 19 rockets were launched from Lebanon. No casualties were reported. The exchanges came a day after Israel’s defense minister warned his country is prepared to strike Iran following a fatal drone strike on an oil tanker at sea that his country blamed on Tehran.
Virgin Galactic restarts space trip sales at $450,000 and up
The ticket window is open again for space flights at Virgin Galactic, with prices starting at $450,000 a seat.
The space tourism company said Thursday it is making progress toward beginning revenue flights next year. It will sell single seats, package deals and entire flights.
Virgin Galactic announced the offerings as it reported that it lost $94 million in the second quarter on soaring costs for overhead and sales. The company posted revenue of $571,000 — barely enough to cover one seat on a future flight.
Its most noteworthy recent achievement came last month, after the quarter ended, when founder Richard Branson and five crewmates soared to 53.5 miles above the New Mexico desert.
CEO Michael Colglazier said the company resumed sales Thursday to take advantage of a surge in consumer interest after the flight by Branson, who beat rival billionaire Jeff Bezos and his Blue Origin ship into space by nine days.
The company based in Las Cruces, New Mexico, won regulatory approval in June to fly people into space.
Virgin Galactic said “early hand-raisers” will get first priority to book seats, and another list will be created for new customers. The company’s next spaceflight is scheduled for late September in New Mexico with the Italian air force.