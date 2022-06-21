'Everything is on fire': Ukraine region weathers bombardment

“It is a sheer catastrophe,” Haidai told the AP in written comments about the plant. “Our positions are being fired at from howitzers, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, missile strikes.”

The defense of the chemical plant recalled the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the brutalized city of Mariupol, where Ukrainian troops were pinned down for weeks.

The neighboring Lysychansk, the only city in the Luhansk region that is still fully under Ukrainian control, is also the target of multiple airstrikes.

The Ukraine president's office said Tuesday that at least six civilians had been killed over the previous 24 hours, and 16 others were wounded.

According to its daily update, Russian forces over the day shelled the northern Chernihiv region, and intensified their shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Explosions also occurred on Tuesday morning in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Airstrikes on Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk have ruined more than 10 residential buildings and a police station. In the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, a school burned down as the result of the shelling, the president's office said.

International support for Ukraine's plight was demonstrated once more when a Nobel Peace Prize medal auctioned off by Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov sold Monday night for $103.5 million, shattering the old record for a Nobel. The auction aimed to raise money for Ukrainian child refugees.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities blocked the website of British newspaper The Telegraph over an article it published, the internet rights group Roskomsvoboda reported Tuesday.

The group said in an online statement that Russia’s media and internet regulator, Roskomnadzor, blocked Russian access to a story Moscow described as “fake news.” The move made the entire Telegraph website inaccessible for some Russians.

The Telegraph story alleged that Russian forces had prepared a mobile crematorium for use in its war with Ukraine, possibly to hide its military casualties.

___

Yuras Karmanau reported from Lviv.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier flashes the victory sign atop a tank in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Children stand in front of a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Firefighters work at the site of fire after Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)

In this handout photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service released on Sunday, June 19, 2022, The Russian frigate of the Black Sea Fleet from the Black Sea launches a Caliber cruise missile at designated ground targets on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

A man rides a bicycle past a building damaged in Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A couple walk past a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)