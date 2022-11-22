'Everything Everywhere All At Once' leads Spirit Award noms

Paul Mescal was also nominated for his leading performance in "Aftersun'' while his co-star Frankie Corio was singled out in the breakthrough category.

The awards celebrate the best in independent filmmaking and recently raised the budget cap from $22.5 million to $30 million for the main prizes and $1 million for the John Cassavetes Award. The organization also shifted to gender neutral acting awards. The main acting categories now have 10 nominees each.

Lead performance nominees, in addition to Blanchett, Russell, Mescal and Yeoh, are Dale Dickey (“A Love Song”), Mia Goth (“Pearl”), Regina Hall (“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”), Aubrey Plaza (“Emily the Criminal”), Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”) and Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”).

Other supporting performers nominated are: Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”), Brian d’Arcy James (“The Cathedral”), Trevante Rhodes (“Bruiser”), Theo Rossi (“Emily the Criminal”), Jonathan Tucker (“Palm Trees and Power Lines”) and Gabrielle Union (“The Inspection”).

A24 was far and away the most nominated studio with 24 nods total from its slate, which included “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Aftersun,” “The Inspection,” “After Yang” and “Pearl.” Focus Features, which made “Tár” and “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.” followed with nine.

“Zola’s” Taylour Paige and “The Inspection’s” Raúl Castillo read the nominations, which are chosen by committees made up of film critics, producers, festival programmers, filmmakers, past winners and Film Independent’s Board of Directors. Film independent president Josh Welsh said they considered 409 films.

The budget cap means that films like “White Noise” and “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” were not eligible.

Films nominated for best documentary included Laura Poitras’ Venice-winner “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” “All that Breathes,” “A House Made of Splinters,” “Riotsville, U.S.A.” and “Midwives.”

Best international nominees were: “Corsage,” “Joyland,” "Leonor Will Never Die,” “Return to Seoul” and “Saint Omer.”

At the 37th edition earlier this year, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Elena Ferrente adaptation “The Lost Daughter” won best feature, best director and best screenplay. But Netflix won't have a repeat showing in March: The streamer received zero nominations Tuesday.

The Spirit Awards also hand out awards to television shows, but those nominees won’t be announced until Dec. 13. The beachside ceremony will be held in Santa Monica on March 4, 2023, the weekend before the Oscars.

Credit: Allyson Riggs Credit: Allyson Riggs

Credit: Yannis Drakoulidis Credit: Yannis Drakoulidis