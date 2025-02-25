Every planet of our solar system is lining up in the February night sky

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven planets grace the sky at the end of February in what's known as a planetary parade, though some will be difficult to spot with the naked eye.

These planetary hangouts happen when several planets appear to line up in the night sky at once. They're not in a straight line, but are close together on one side of the sun.

The astronomical linkup is fairly common and can happen at least every year depending on the number of planets. A parade of four or five planets visible to the naked eye happens every few years, according to NASA.