Everton's proposed sale to investment firm 777 Partners falls through

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Miami-based private investment firm 777 Partners has failed to conclude a deal for the purchase of Everton, the Premier League club said Saturday.

In September, 777 reached a deal to buy out Everton's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, who has a 94.1% stake in the club.

However, the club said in a statement on Saturday that the buyout was now off because it had not been completed before the deadline.